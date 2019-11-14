Weather

Prepare for a cold, cloudy, and wet Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Temperatures will stay above freezing tonight, but a cold rain will settle into southeast Texas. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you'll want your umbrella, jacket, and patience before leaving the house Thursday morning.

Thursday morning's commute could be messy as scattered showers blow in ahead of our next cool front. Once again temperatures will be trapped in the 40s.

Once this weather system clears out Thursday evening, temperatures will quickly drop into the mid 30s. Because of the wet ground, Travis says a heavy frost is possible Friday morning.

We'll get to enjoy abundant sunshine and warmer afternoons Friday and Saturday. Clouds return Sunday ahead of our next front, but this one is coming from the Pacific, not the arctic. That means temperatures will stay in a pleasant range for much of next week.



