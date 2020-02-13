Rare snowfall blankets northern counties outside Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9535662" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 viewers sent in pictures and videos of snow-covered houses, streets, cars and landscapes.

What are we expecting for the start of the work week?

Are we expecting warmer temperatures this week?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9473078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Winter weather is coming, and TxDOT is taking no chances on slippery freeways this weekend. Here's what SkyEye found as crews got to work ahead of the weather event.

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cold rain and wintry precipitation is moving out this evening. We should just see mostly cloudy skies as we head into the overnight hours.We still have a few winter weather alerts in effect for the area but they will most likely get canceled early as the precipitation moves east.Several counties north of Houston are under a Winter Weather Advisory. This includes Austin, Waller, and Montgomery counties. The advisory goes through 6 a.m. Monday.The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Storm Warning for several of Houston's northern counties until 6 a.m. Monday. This includes San Jacinto, Polk, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker, and Washington counties. Travel is hazardous in parts of this area.We will start off Monday with chilly temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. Areas that saw accumulating snowfall Sunday will most likely be dealing with treacherous driving conditions as we head into Monday morning. Temperatures are only expected to rise up into the 40s so make sure you take a jacket with you!We should see a slow warmup as we head into the week. By Thursday, we should see our high temperatures rise up into the upper 60s. Our next cold front is expected to move in late Thursday into early Friday.Stay tuned!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.