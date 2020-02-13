Rare snowfall blankets northern counties outside Houston

We still have a few winter weather alerts in effect for the area but they will most likely get canceled early as the precipitation moves east.
Several counties north of Houston are under a Winter Weather Advisory. This includes Austin, Waller, and Montgomery counties. The advisory goes through 6 a.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Storm Warning for several of Houston's northern counties until 6 a.m. Monday. This includes San Jacinto, Polk, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker, and Washington counties. Travel is hazardous in parts of this area.
What are we expecting for the start of the work week?
We will start off Monday with chilly temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. Areas that saw accumulating snowfall Sunday will most likely be dealing with treacherous driving conditions as we head into Monday morning. Temperatures are only expected to rise up into the 40s so make sure you take a jacket with you!
Are we expecting warmer temperatures this week?
We should see a slow warmup as we head into the week. By Thursday, we should see our high temperatures rise up into the upper 60s. Our next cold front is expected to move in late Thursday into early Friday.
