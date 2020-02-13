one minute weather

Rare snowfall blankets northern counties outside Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The cold rain and wintry precipitation is moving out this evening. We should just see mostly cloudy skies as we head into the overnight hours.

We still have a few winter weather alerts in effect for the area but they will most likely get canceled early as the precipitation moves east.

Several counties north of Houston are under a Winter Weather Advisory. This includes Austin, Waller, and Montgomery counties. The advisory goes through 6 a.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Storm Warning for several of Houston's northern counties until 6 a.m. Monday. This includes San Jacinto, Polk, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker, and Washington counties. Travel is hazardous in parts of this area.

Viewer images across Texas of the wintry Sunday
ABC13 viewers sent in pictures and videos of snow-covered houses, streets, cars and landscapes.



What are we expecting for the start of the work week?


We will start off Monday with chilly temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. Areas that saw accumulating snowfall Sunday will most likely be dealing with treacherous driving conditions as we head into Monday morning. Temperatures are only expected to rise up into the 40s so make sure you take a jacket with you!

Are we expecting warmer temperatures this week?


We should see a slow warmup as we head into the week. By Thursday, we should see our high temperatures rise up into the upper 60s. Our next cold front is expected to move in late Thursday into early Friday.



SEE ALSO: TxDOT already pre-treating freeways ahead of potential snow
Winter weather is coming, and TxDOT is taking no chances on slippery freeways this weekend. Here's what SkyEye found as crews got to work ahead of the weather event.



Stay tuned!

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas

Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

