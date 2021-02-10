earthquake

Powerful 7.7 earthquake hits north of New Zealand, triggers tsunami watch

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- A powerful undersea earthquake has struck north of New Zealand, prompting a tsunami watch in the region.

The U.S. Geological Agency said the magnitude 7.7 quake hit Wednesday evening. It was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) southeast of the Loyalty Islands, it said. It was not expected to cause significant damage or fatalities on land.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami watches for New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu and other Pacific islands.

The region is prone to earthquakes because it sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherearthquaketsunamiu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
Powerful earthquake shakes southern Philippines
4.0 earthquake hits Massachusetts
Earthquake strikes Turkish coast and Greek island, killing 14
Alaska earthquake measuring 7.5 triggers tsunami warning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple police chases overnight end in 11 arrests
Businessman pays it forward to help teen who gave college savings to mom
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
Gambling in Texas? Don't bet on it anytime soon
Foggy start to Wednesday as cold front stalls over Houston
How wastewater is helping officials detect COVID-19 variants
Dallas Mavericks stop playing national anthem at home games
Show More
42 children killed in Harris County since 2019
Man with assault-style rifle shoots 4, HPD says
Week after deputy-involved shooting, fugitive arrested
Snow and ice possible in Houston around Presidents Day
Coke launching new bottle size for 1st time in a decade
More TOP STORIES News