Powerful storm brings pounding winds through Humble neighborhoods

By
HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Several neighbors near Lake Houston Parkway and Hunters Lake Way have lots of clean up to do after a powerful storm ripped through Houston and damaged several areas.

"I was really shocked when I opened the window," said Vanessa Neyra, whose backyard fence was blown over in the storm.

The woman says she felt like the storm didn't last very long and was shocked to discover the damage to her property.

"When I opened up the door to let the dogs out and there was no fence and I was like, 'Oh my gosh,' it was crazy," she said.

Strong winds pounded the area and ripped off shingles, snapped trees and toppled several backyard fences. A family's trampoline was lifted from their backyard and now lays in pieces.

Another family of three said they received a weather alert on their phone and sought shelter inside a closet when the storm intensified.

"It sounded like a lot of wind. It was so fast. It was less than one minute," said Maria Elizonzo.

The woman's backyard fence was also ripped apart and the family is now working with their insurance to figure out how to fix it.

"We called insurance and to see if they can help us to fix it and if they don't, we will need to find someone to help us," she said.

