Potential Storm Nine will impact the Bahamas and Florida

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Hurricane Center is now issuing forecasts for Potential Storm Nine. It is not yet organized enough to be called a tropical depression, but it is likely to develop into one over the next couple of days as it sends heavy rain across the Bahamas. The official forecast calls for it to become Tropical Storm Humberto by Saturday as it nears the Florida coastline.Cheif Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the track forecast remains uncertain until we see where the low level circulation develops, but odds are decreasing that it makes it into the Gulf of Mexico while odds are increasing that impacts the East Coast.A huge area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere is moving westward through the Gulf, and it will eventually spin some of the tropical moisture from Potential Storm Nine toward Texas. We have low rain chances in our forecast Sunday and slightly better chances Monday and Tuesday because of this non-tropical low.A new tropical wave off the coast of Africa still has a 40% chance of development by the weekend. While most computer models show it eventually developing into a hurricane as it nears the Caribbean, Travis says its long range future is uncertain at this time.During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app