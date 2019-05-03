Possible tornadoes leave major damage in Fayette County

The National Weather Service said local storm reports came in for damage to industrial buildings along Highway 71 near La Grange. A tornado warning was still in effect at that time.
WATCH LIVE: ABC13's Steve Campion looks at tossed vehicles and collapsed buildings in LaGrange
Fayette County EMS posted photos on their Facebook page showing damage to some buildings and vehicles.
Fayette County Sheriff's Office says most of the damage is concentrated in the rural areas.
