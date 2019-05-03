Possible tornadoes leave major damage in Fayette County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5120634" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Damage left in wake of La Grange, Texas tornado | ABC13's Steve Campion assesses the damage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5283970" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tornado damages buildings in the La Grange area.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Major damage is being reported in Fayette County after reports of two possible tornadoes hitting the area Friday morning.The National Weather Service said local storm reports came in for damage to industrial buildings along Highway 71 near La Grange. A tornado warning was still in effect at that time.Fayette County EMS posted photos on their Facebook page showing damage to some buildings and vehicles.Fayette County Sheriff's Office says most of the damage is concentrated in the rural areas.