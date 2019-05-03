Weather

Possible tornadoes leave major damage in Fayette County

By
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Major damage is being reported in Fayette County after reports of two possible tornadoes hitting the area Friday morning.

The National Weather Service said local storm reports came in for damage to industrial buildings along Highway 71 near La Grange. A tornado warning was still in effect at that time.

WATCH LIVE: ABC13's Steve Campion looks at tossed vehicles and collapsed buildings in LaGrange
EMBED More News Videos

Damage left in wake of La Grange, Texas tornado | ABC13's Steve Campion assesses the damage



Fayette County EMS posted photos on their Facebook page showing damage to some buildings and vehicles.

Fayette County Sheriff's Office says most of the damage is concentrated in the rural areas.

EMBED More News Videos

Tornado damages buildings in the La Grange area.



Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertexastornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News