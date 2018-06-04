Possible lightning strike blamed for apartment fire in NE Houston

Authorities believe a lightning strike may be to blame for an apartment fire that sent residents outside into the rain overnight in northeast Houston.An ABC13 viewer captured video of the heavy smoke coming from the Settegast Heights Village apartment complex on Wayside Drive near Dockal Road.There were reports of victims trapped inside the building, but the two people inside at the time got out safely. No one was injured.Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread.