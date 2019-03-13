Possible damaging winds reported across parts of Texas

Police are on the scene trying to clear the debris on Wilcrest northbound at Apple Tree.
There is a wind advisory in effect today until 11 a.m. for parts of southeast Texas with wind speeds of about 15 to 25 miles per hour.
CenterPoint Energy is reporting about 6,000 power outages in Houston and surrounding areas.
According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, DFW Airport reports a wind gust of 78 miles per hour.
457 am - DFW Airport ASOS reports a wind gust of 78 MPH! Very strong winds, seek shelter as the line of storms moves east! #dfwwx— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 13, 2019
Here comes the #wind to #fortworth #texas Very Strong. Enjoy your night. 😳 pic.twitter.com/uo10rRJANX— Brandy Farris Texas Real Estate (@BrandyFarris) March 13, 2019
Johnson County Emergency Management shared photos on Twitter showing damage to some homes and outbuildings in Godley. No injuries were reported.
Minor damage to some homes and outbuildings in the @CityofGodley No injuries and the fire department continues to work the scene. I’m in route to Hwy 4 south of Cleburne to a tiny house blown over with injury. pic.twitter.com/HPg4csRxhG— Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) March 13, 2019