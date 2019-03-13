Weather

Possible damaging winds reported across parts of Texas

A large tree was knocked down by the strong winds in a neighborhood in west Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A large tree knocked down by the strong winds is blocking part of the street in a neighborhood in west Houston.

Police are on the scene trying to clear the debris on Wilcrest northbound at Apple Tree.

There is a wind advisory in effect today until 11 a.m. for parts of southeast Texas with wind speeds of about 15 to 25 miles per hour.

CenterPoint Energy is reporting about 6,000 power outages in Houston and surrounding areas.

According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, DFW Airport reports a wind gust of 78 miles per hour.




Johnson County Emergency Management shared photos on Twitter showing damage to some homes and outbuildings in Godley. No injuries were reported.

