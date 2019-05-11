Weather

Johnny Steele Dog Park muddy mess after Buffalo Bayou spills over banks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dog owners who want to take their beloved furry friends out for a romp at Johnny Steele Dog Park Saturday will have to wait.

The park is covered in mud after rain this week caused Buffalo Bayou to spill out of its banks and into the park.

The flooding is common for the park and the area near downtown Houston, which endured much worse due to flooding during Hurricane Harvey.

The dog park officially reopened to the public back in June of last year after being closed for clean-up and undergoing some changes, including a separate entrance for small dogs and the elimination of separate ponds.

"I thought there might be a little bit... some dry spots, but there's nothing that's usable right now," said Brandon Kirst, who wanted to take his dog to the park Saturday morning.

ABC13 meteorologist Collin Myers says the bayou is at 20 feet right now. The top of the bank is 28 feet, which it reached earlier this week.

The pool in the park is also spilling onto the sidewalk.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.

