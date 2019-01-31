WEATHER

University of Iowa student found dead on campus; authorities believe weather-related

EMBED </>More Videos

With wind chills reaching -50 degrees, KCRG reports that authorities believe the death of an 18-year-old college student was weather-related. (KCRG)

The body of a University of Iowa student has been found on the campus in Iowa City, and officials say they believe his death was weather-related.

Television station KCRG reports that the body of 18-year-old Gerald Belz was found behind an academic hall just before 3 a.m. Wednesday by campus police. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. While officials believe his death was related to dangerously low temperatures at the time he was found, officials have not given a specific cause of death.


Belz's family told KCRG that doctors did not find alcohol in his system.

The National Weather Service says the wind chill around 3 a.m. was negative 51 degrees (negative 46 Celsius).

The death is the eighth fatality linked to the extremely cold weather in the Midwest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheriowau.s. & worldcollege studentsevere weatherpolar vortexcoldwinter weather
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
What is an ice quake?
Fire chief's beard freezes while fighting fire
Houston Weather: Rain returns Thursday
Steam rises off Lake Michigan in Chicago as temps plunge
More Weather
Top Stories
Young woman found with gunshot wound to head in middle of street
Texas Catholic leaders to release sex abuse list
TIMELINE: Sex abuse allegations mount against Conroe priest
Save big at the 'Fill-A-Bag' sale
Inmate asked for slain HPD officer's name before execution
Clumsy crooks smash cache on way out in Cypress
Super Bowl deals at Houston restaurants
Fire chief's beard freezes while fighting fire
Show More
The 60: Persons of interest sought in Jussie Smollett attack
Prairie View A&M reports shots fired on campus
Deputies guide 3,000 pound elephant seal back to the beach
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
Mom and baby separated at US-Mexico border reunite at airport
More News