Plenty of sunshine all weekend long

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --

How does the weekend look?


Dry and mild, highs in the 60s for Saturday with high temperatures reaching the 70s Sunday. We'll see plenty of sunshine all weekend, enjoy!

What comes next?



After a pleasant weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s, we'll see our next storm system move in mid-week. Wednesday looks like the bullseye for the heaviest rain.

Report a correction or typo
