Pleasantly cool weather until the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you ready for some amazing weather? Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll enjoy some cool nights and mild, sunny afternoons through Thursday. Temperatures overnight will dip into the 40s north of I-10 and into the 50s south of I-10. Sunshine will only warm us into the upper 60s and lows 70s Tuesday afternoon.Starting Thursday the Gulf breeze will return, but Travis says you really won't start to feel much of an increase in humidity until Friday. That's also when clouds will return in earnest along with a chance for isolated showers.By Saturday it will feel warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. On Sunday our next cool front will blow in with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Travis says this front won't back as much cool air behind it, but it should help keep the 90s away for several more days.