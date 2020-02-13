Weather

Pleasantly cool until the weekend but storms return Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Collin says we'll enjoy another beautiful day. We'll continue to see sunny afternoons through Thursday. Temperatures overnight will dip into the 40s north of I-10 and into the 50s south of I-10. Sunshine will only warm us into the upper 60s and lows 70s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Starting Thursday the Gulf breeze will return, but Collin says you really won't start to feel much of an increase in humidity until Friday. That's also when clouds will return in earnest along with a chance for isolated showers.

By Saturday it will feel warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. On Sunday our next cool front will blow in with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Collin says this front won't back as much cool air behind it, but it should help keep the 90s away for several more days.

We're also eyeing next Wednesday as a chance of thunderstorms appears more likely, with a less settled pattern coming in.

