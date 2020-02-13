Pleasant Wednesday, impacts from Delta start Thursday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We'll enjoy another pleasant day of weather Wednesday while we sort out the degree of impact Hurricane Delta will bring to southeast Texas.Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s and lows 60s with a light northeast breeze. Highs Wednesday afternoon are expected to rise up into the mid 80s. Clouds will return as moisture that was once part of Tropical Storm Gamma moves in from the east, but it should stay dry with comfortable levels of humidity.At this time we expect some impacts from Delta to begin Thursday along the coast as rough surf and big waves arrive, pushing tides 1-2 feet above normal. Moisture from Delta could bring us rain as early as Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday, possibly Saturday morning. If Delta tracks more on the left side of the cone, our impacts will increase. For now we can expect to see elevated surf, minor coastal flooding, and gusty winds to tropical-storm-force near the coast. We also could see some rain move in as early as Thursday night.By the weekend we should be back in the sunshine with warm, sticky air pushing highs back toward 90. Our next fall front should arrive sometime after the weekend, but we're still sorting out the details on the timing of that front.