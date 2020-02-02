Pleasant Sunday with rain chances returning next week

Rain chances will start to increase heading into Monday with scattered showers possible. Temperatures will also be warming up even more as we head into the first few days of the work week. We could actually get close to breaking the record high temperature on Tuesday of 81 degrees that was set back in 1957.
A strong cold front will blow in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Strong thunderstorms are possible along the front Wednesday morning, then the temperatures will fall throughout the day. This cold front will bring in frigid air currently over northwest Canada, which should drop our temps into the 30s. It will turn cloudy and wet again behind this front, and with unusually cold air in the upper levels, wintry precipitation could make it into parts of Texas. At this time we are forecasting a cold rain for Houston.
