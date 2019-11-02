Pleasant Sunday with moisture returning next week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5664158" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> No rain chances this weekend as temperatures remain low

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a chilly morning and a pleasant Saturday afternoon in Southeast Texas. Sunday will be very similar with lows in the low 40s and highs in the mid 60s. Daylight Saving Time will also come to an end Sunday at 2 am so remember to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed on Saturday night.Winds start to veer back in from the southeast heading into next week and this will bring back the moisture. More cloud cover and some slight chances of rain will start off your work week. This same weather pattern will continue through Wednesday before our next big weather change rolls through on Thursday.Our next cold front looks to roll through Thursday evening bringing cooler temperatures, scattered rain, and breezy winds. Drier air should start to move in by late morning on Friday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.