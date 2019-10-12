HOUSTON WEATHER: Pleasant Sunday, warmer and stormier Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5610877" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Temperatures in the 50s as storms move into Houston area

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prepare for another chilly night in the 50s. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll get to enjoy another day of pleasant fall weather before it turns warmer and stormier Monday.Sunday will start off in the mid 50s then warm into the 70s as a warm front approaches from the Gulf. The approaching warm front will bring thicker clouds Sunday afternoon and even some isolated rain showers.For those going to work and school on Monday, expect warmer temperatures in the 80s and a 60% chance of thunderstorms. Travis says it could be a messy morning commute for many, with another round of rain possible for the drive home. Rain chances will stay elevated through Wednesday morning because of the front stalled out nearby and moisture from a tropical weather system in the Pacific flowing into it.A push of cooler air is expected to arrive Wednesday morning and dry things out, but Travis says it will turn stormier again toward next weekend as another front moves into Texas and tropical moisture piles up in the western Gulf.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.