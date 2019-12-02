Weather

2 fronts coming this week... Here's how it could impact you

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It is going to be a gorgeous Monday with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

A weak front is forecasted to move through Tuesday but we aren't expecting any rain along this front. This front should just bring a reinforcing shot of cool air which will keep our high temperatures in the 60s.

Cloud cover returns on Thursday as our next cold front approaches. This front could bring in some scattered showers Thursday night into Friday morning, but overall rain chances will remain low.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who fell asleep in restroom after wedding shot multiple times
Man tied up, wife in wheelchair put in closet during home invasion
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Sugar Land plane crashes in San Antonio, killing 3
Substitute teacher fired after rant about student's gay dads
McDonald's debuts 2 new chicken sandwiches in Houston today
Texans upset Patriots for first time since 2010
Show More
J.J. Watt shares kiss with 'Sully' on Texans field
Everything is bigger in Texas - even the pies!
Mom arrested after children found hanged in Pennsylvania home
LOOKING BACK: Remembering the collapse of Enron
2020 Ford Mustang sets record for horsepower, price point
More TOP STORIES News