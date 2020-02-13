Pleasant start to the week... Chilly Christmas Day

When is our next chance of rain?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The pleasant weather will continue into Monday. Areas of low clouds and fog Monday morning has prompted a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. for parts of southeast Texas. You may want to give yourself extra time as you head into work. Monday will start off chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s/low 40s, but warm with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.Another cold front will make its way into the Houston area on Wednesday evening. Ahead of the front, we should see scattered showers and storms during the day Wednesday. The front should move out late Wednesday into Thursday morning, taking the rain with it.The cold front Wednesday night should bring colder and drier weather by Christmas Day. At this time, we are expecting a cold morning in the 30s with a mostly sunny afternoon in the 50s. It's possible there could even be a little frost on the ground Christmas morning.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.