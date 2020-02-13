one minute weather

Pleasant start to the week... Chilly Christmas Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The pleasant weather will continue into Monday. Areas of low clouds and fog Monday morning has prompted a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. for parts of southeast Texas. You may want to give yourself extra time as you head into work. Monday will start off chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s/low 40s, but warm with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

When is our next chance of rain?



Another cold front will make its way into the Houston area on Wednesday evening. Ahead of the front, we should see scattered showers and storms during the day Wednesday. The front should move out late Wednesday into Thursday morning, taking the rain with it.

What is the weather forecast for Houston on Christmas Day?


The cold front Wednesday night should bring colder and drier weather by Christmas Day. At this time, we are expecting a cold morning in the 30s with a mostly sunny afternoon in the 50s. It's possible there could even be a little frost on the ground Christmas morning.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

