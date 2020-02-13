Pleasant morning, warm afternoon

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another beautiful morning is on tap for SE Texas. Dew points are in the 50s this morning, which has allowed morning low temps to cool in to the 60s.Temperatures are still on their way to the 90s this afternoon, but this is a "dry heat" where the heat index will actually be lower than the air temperature. Low 90s with low humidity is rare in June, so if you can manage to avoid peak heating it's a good day to get out and about, with the morning and evening being particularly pleasant.The front that brought us this humidity relief has some real staying power. The lower humidity will stick around through the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 90s. Higher humidity will gradually creep back in early next week, and it will feel more like summer humidity again by Tuesday. Because of a heat ridge hanging around, little to no rain is expected over the next 10 days.We also have an air quality alert (or an O-zone action day), so it's best to avoid prolonged outdoor activities, especially for asthma sufferers.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.