Pleasant Monday with partly cloudy skies and a little morning fog

Our next cold front will roll through late Monday into Tuesday dropping temperatures about ten degrees. Patchy frost will be possible Wednesday morning.
Another wet weather system looks to set up toward the end of next week. It looks like we could see some scattered storms Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. We are also monitoring for the chance for a few strong storms on Friday.
Be weekend weather ready! Here's your full forecast
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.