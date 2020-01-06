Weather

Pleasant Monday with partly cloudy skies and a little morning fog

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are expecting a pleasant start to the work week with partly cloudy skies and warm afternoon temperatures. Some patchy fog will be possible in the morning, but it should break up by mid to late morning.

Our next cold front will roll through late Monday into Tuesday dropping temperatures about ten degrees. Patchy frost will be possible Wednesday morning.

Another wet weather system looks to set up toward the end of next week. It looks like we could see some scattered storms Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. We are also monitoring for the chance for a few strong storms on Friday.

Be weekend weather ready! Here's your full forecast
The drier air behind the current front will bust up the fog and bring back the sunshine. The weekend is looking beautiful with sunshine and mild temps.



