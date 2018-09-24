Monday will be a near carbon copy of Sunday. The weak cool front that passed through early Sunday will keep our humidity slightly lower than what we've felt lately. Rain chances will be 20% or less.Moisture levels will increase again on Tuesday. Scattered showers on Tuesday will turn into heavy rain producing storms on Wednesday. Another weak cool front will dive into the mix and stall out somewhere near Houston, keeping high rain chances around thru Friday.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says some of us may get a brief humidity break behind this front, especially north of Houston, but no major fall cool downs are in view of our 10 day forecast. In fact, Travis says high temps will consistently reach the low 90s for the opening days of October. On average, October 10th is the last day Houston hits 90 degrees.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.