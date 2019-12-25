Pleasant Christmas Day weather with rain returning this weekend

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Your Christmas weather will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures expected. The humidity is expected to be in a pleasant range, making for a great day for the kids to try out all their new toys outside.Thursday will be similar to today with partly sunny skies and another round of warm temperatures.Changes come at the end of the week as our next cold front approaches the area. We should start to see a few isolated showers on Friday and rain chances will continue to go up Saturday-Sunday. Right now the cold front is expected to roll through late Saturday into Sunday but that could change in the next few days so make sure you stay with us for all the latest!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.