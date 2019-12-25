Weather

Pleasant Christmas Day weather with rain returning this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Your Christmas weather will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures expected. The humidity is expected to be in a pleasant range, making for a great day for the kids to try out all their new toys outside.

Thursday will be similar to today with partly sunny skies and another round of warm temperatures.

Changes come at the end of the week as our next cold front approaches the area. We should start to see a few isolated showers on Friday and rain chances will continue to go up Saturday-Sunday. Right now the cold front is expected to roll through late Saturday into Sunday but that could change in the next few days so make sure you stay with us for all the latest!

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shoots and kills ex-girlfriend at Christmas party: Sheriff
1 dead, 1 hurt after attempting to rob fireworks stand: HCSO
Texas mom delivering Christmas presents thrown in Mexican jail
Houston restaurants open on Christmas Day
Police chief brought to tears over gift honoring Abigail Arias
ABC13's Morning News
Garbage truck driver leaves surprise gift for 2-year-old fan
Show More
Inmates feel the love with special family visitation program
Memorial Park jogger says she was attacked on trail
Hunt continues for stolen sculpture worth $11,000
Man fatally shoots man who was chasing him with pipe: police
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
More TOP STORIES News