Tropical Storm Barry's winds weakened slightly to 40 mph, but the risks associated with the storm - including flooding and tornadoes - are sparking new concerns.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its 11 a.m. Sunday advisory that the storm's center was located about 50 miles south-southeast of Shreveport, Louisiana, and was moving north at 9 mph.
The center discontinued a storm surge warning it had issued from Intracoastal City to the mouth of the Atchafalaya River.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Louisiana including East Baton Rouge until 10:30 a.m. CDT. A flash flood warning was in effect for Iberia, Lafayette, St. Martin, and Vermilion parishes until 1:15 p.m. CDT.
RELATED STORIES
Airlines waive rebooking fees ahead of Tropical Storm Barry
2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season: This year's storm name list
Decade later, victims recall destruction left by Katrina
Resident forced to flee to Houston during Katrina returns to New Orleans
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Tropical Storm Barry soaks Gulf Coast: PHOTOS
This photo shows the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway West Closure Complex, Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Belle Chasse, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
U.S. & WORLD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News