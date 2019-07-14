u.s. & world

Tropical Storm Barry soaks Gulf Coast: PHOTOS

This photo shows the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway West Closure Complex, Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Belle Chasse, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Tropical Storm Barry's winds weakened slightly to 40 mph, but the risks associated with the storm - including flooding and tornadoes - are sparking new concerns.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its 11 a.m. Sunday advisory that the storm's center was located about 50 miles south-southeast of Shreveport, Louisiana, and was moving north at 9 mph.

The center discontinued a storm surge warning it had issued from Intracoastal City to the mouth of the Atchafalaya River.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Louisiana including East Baton Rouge until 10:30 a.m. CDT. A flash flood warning was in effect for Iberia, Lafayette, St. Martin, and Vermilion parishes until 1:15 p.m. CDT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More TOP STORIES News