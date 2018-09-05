WEATHER

Tropical Depression Gordon photos: Storm weakens as it moves over Mississippi

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A crew member with the Alabama Department of Transportation walks by a flooded parking lot on US Highway 98 in Spanish Fort, Ala. on Wednesday, Sept. 5. (Dan Anderson/AP Photo)</span></div>
Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall overnight Tuesday just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border.

The cyclone brought heavy rain but never quite strengthened to a hurricane. It weakened to a tropical depression over central Mississippi on Wednesday.

RELATED: When does a tropical storm become a hurricane?

The storm turned deadly as it came ashore, killing a child in Pensacola, Florida when a tree fell on a mobile home. No other deaths or injuries have been reported.

See photos of the storm and the impact so far in the gallery above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
