Here are the 11 PM EDT Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Gordon. For more information see https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb or your local @NWS office at https://t.co/SiZo8ozBbn . pic.twitter.com/hJqWvAOHse — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 4, 2018

States along the Gulf Coast are preparing for Tropical Storm Gordon, which is expected to strengthen to a hurricane.The storm is expected to make landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday between Louisiana and Alabama. Governors for both Mississippi and Louisiana have declared states of emergency.See photos of the preparations and the impact so far in the gallery above.