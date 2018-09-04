WEATHER

Tropical Storm Gordon photos: Gulf Coast braces for potential hurricane

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Walter Augier (L) and Jhon M. fish as rain and wind are whipped up by Tropical Storm Gordon on September 3, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)</span></div>
States along the Gulf Coast are preparing for Tropical Storm Gordon, which is expected to strengthen to a hurricane.

The storm is expected to make landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday between Louisiana and Alabama. Governors for both Mississippi and Louisiana have declared states of emergency.

See photos of the preparations and the impact so far in the gallery above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanetropical stormu.s. & worldphotos
WEATHER
Flash Flood Watch through noon Tuesday
EYE ON THE GULF: Gordon expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
Carnival delays Galveston cruise due to Labor Day floods
Drivers trapped as 10 inches of rain fall on San Antonio
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman shot by man she just met after allegedly stealing truck
Gang accused in machete attack may be tied to more deaths
LIVE: Hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
Flash Flood Watch through noon Tuesday
EYE ON THE GULF: Gordon expected to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane
Drivers trapped as 10 inches of rain fall on San Antonio
Mississippi and Louisiana residents prepare for Gordon's impact
Actors defend 'Cosby Show' regular's 2nd job at Trader Joe's
Show More
19 people trapped upside down on malfunctioning carnival ride
Video shows deadly shootout between DPS trooper and driver
All the news you need in 60 seconds
UH student pulls off impressive McDonald's ad prank
Signs with lyrics of Houston rappers popping up across town
More News