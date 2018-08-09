WEATHER

Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch one of the best meteor showers of the year this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

The Perseids, which could see 50-70 meteors per hour, peak this weekend. Here's what you need to know to watch. (Shutterstock)

The Perseids, one of the best meteor showers of the year, will peak this weekend, and depending where you are the viewing conditions could be great.

Here's what you need to know:

What are the Perseids?

The Perseids are dust and debris from the Comet Swift-Tuttle, AccuWeather explains.

This year, the Perseids will peak at 50-70 meteors per hour.

When are the Perseids in 2018?

The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak on the nights of Aug. 11-12 and Aug. 12-13. The best time to view is after midnight each night.

How do I watch the Perseids?

The Perseids can be seen with the naked eye. At optimal viewing time (around 1:30 a.m.), the radiant point is northeast.

Here are a few of AccuWeather's tips for watching:

Find an area with low light pollution.
Lay on your back and watch the whole sky, not just the radiant point.
Avoid looking at your phone and other light sources.

What are the viewing conditions this year?

Depending on where you're watching from, viewing conditions could be excellent. Unlike last year, the moonlight won't be an issue, as the new moon falls on August 11.

The cloud cover may impact visibility in some areas, and AccuWeather warns that wildfire smoke may also play a part.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermeteoraccuweatheru.s. & world
WEATHER
Hector passing south of Hawaii, Debby no threat in the Atlantic
More scattered downpours possible the next few days.
3 men struck by lightning all expected to survive
Photos from the wildfires across California
More Weather
Top Stories
Father shot to death by gunmen who stole his truck
Police: 10 motorcyclists racing cause crash on Katy Fwy
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Police take aim at prostitution along Houston's Bissonnet Track
Man admits shooting stranger after commenting on Facebook
Rooftop movie theater to open in Houston
Where your child can get free vaccinations this month
Man killed when car falls on him while he makes repairs
Show More
Houston team aims to win Little League World Series
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Katy ISD unveils security upgrades for new school year
What is Oprah Winfrey doing in Houston today?
Principal arrested on child pornography charges
More News