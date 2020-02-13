Peak heat index could reach 112 degrees Tuesday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Heat Advisory has been re-issued for Tuesday from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m.. High temperatures are expected to rise up into the upper 90s and may even touch 100 in spots. Heat index values will be closer to 110 degrees with a few spots approaching 113. Try to limit strenuous outdoor activity during the late morning and afternoon hours.The current heat ridge will be so strong that most areas won't see a drop of rain. Your rain chance isn't zero but it's less than 20%.A weak front is expected to move into north Texas on Thursday but it looks like it will dissipate by the time it makes its way here. Storms that fire along the front in north Texas may send an outflow boundary into our area possibly giving us a chance of rain Friday and Saturday.A better chance for a front looks to be the week of September 7. This front may bring temperatures below average. Right now, we are forecasting highs in the low 90s.There are no imminent tropical systems threatening the Gulf Coast.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.