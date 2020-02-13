Patchy Morning Fog with a little sun by Sunday afternoon

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The next weather system will just graze us before sunrise Sunday, bringing a 20% chance of rain before the crack of dawn. We may also see some patchy fog in the morning inland along with sea fog closer to the coast. It's possible the fog could get dense in certain areas. Temperatures will stay in a very pleasant range, warming from the 50s in the morning to the 70s in the afternoon. We should see partly sunny skies by the afternoon.A significant warm up is expected Monday with highs expected to hit near 80, but don't plant those spring gardens just yet. Another strong cold front will blow in late Tuesday into Wednesday, and it's possible another frost could settle into parts of southeast Texas before the end of the week. This front should keep temperatures pretty chilly through the end of the work week. We will gradually warm up over the next weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.