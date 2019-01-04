Another chilly night tonight, we'll warm nicely into the weekend and reach the low 70s by Sunday!River and creek flooding will be the lingering concerns for the next few days. Several creeks are near the top of their banks and could flood out rural roads. The Trinity River will be at major flood stage for several more days.After some areas of fog and a chilly start to Saturday, it will turn pleasant and remain sunny for anyone tailgating at NRG Park as the Texans take on the Colts Saturday afternoon.Clouds return Sunday but no rain is expected. A few showers are possible Monday when a weak cool front moves through.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.