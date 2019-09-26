Patchy morning fog, a few thundershowers Friday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Moisture levels are on the rise as tropical moisture returns to southeast Texas. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says with the added moisture, expect patchy morning fog Friday that could reduce visibility below a mile outside of Houston.Once the temperatures reach into the upper 80s around midday, a few thundershowers will develop, especially west of I-45 where the deepest moisture will reside. Travis says these showers could drop a quick 1" of rain and produce a few tropical funnel clouds. The rain chance will climb a little more Saturday as more tropical moisture blows in. A quick inch of rain and minor street flooding will be possible in the heavier storms, but there's no need to cancel any outdoor plans at this time. The tropical moisture will move deeper into Texas and farther away from us on Sunday, dropping the rain chance back down to 20%.It should dry out after the weekend, bringing mostly dry weather for the first half of the work week. As the first weekend of October approaches, Travis says we'll be watching the Gulf load up with more tropical moisture and we'll be tracking a fall cold front moving through the Plains. This means we will have to wait until the first week of October at the earliest to get a significant cool down, and it could get stormy again before any cooler air reaches Houston.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.