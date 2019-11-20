Weather

Patchy fog Wednesday morning as rain chances return

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We hope you enjoyed the sunshine while it lasted. Cloud cover will increase through the day ahead of a messy Pacific cold front arriving Friday.

Patchy fog is possible for the Wednesday morning drive. Moisture will return swiftly on a strong Gulf breeze, bringing back higher humidity, thicker clouds, and minor rain chances. Thursday looks very similar to Wednesday with a slightly better chance for rain and even muggier air. Our best chance of rain this week will come Friday as our next cold front blows through southeast Texas.

The cold front should reach Houston Friday afternoon with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The good news is the mess will quickly blow out Friday evening to give us another beautiful sunny weekend with cooler temps. It won't be bitterly cold like last week's front because this air is coming from the Pacific instead of the arctic.

The weather should stay fairly tranquil until the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. That's when a powerful weather system will sweep through the Plains, possibly bringing thunderstorms to Houston. This weather system could cause travel disruptions across a large part of the country in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day, but if you keep it local in Houston, Thanksgiving Day weather looks to be festively cool with a slight chance for a few showers.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No charges for driver accused of hitting, killing young mom
Houston Food Bank tossed nearly 2M pounds of contaminated food
Fan who lost 100 lbs. asks Astros star to re-do photo
2 US service members killed in chopper crash in Afghanistan
Teacher learned she lost home and pets to fire during class
Father and son accused of hunting deer on UHCL campus
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Woman turns to Ted when insurance won't cover $6K medicine
Robbery suspect shot dead with own gun by homeowner
10-year-old has 2 years to live without new heart, family says
Parents sentenced for dissolving toddler's body in acid
JJ Watt posts his number for fans to text him
More TOP STORIES News