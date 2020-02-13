one minute weather

Patchy fog Thursday, rain returns Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Patchy fog is possible Thursday morning as moisture levels increase.

Temperatures will dip into the 40s as the fog forms, then sunshine breaking through the clouds will warm us up into the upper 70s. By Friday, it'll be noticeably warmer in the morning as a storm system pushes through the state.

Temperatures will only drop to about 60-degrees Friday with a few isolated showers in the morning. Rain chances will increase for the afternoon and evening. These storms will form along and ahead of our next cold front. While the cold front will push through by Saturday morning to dry us out, another upper-level storm will push through on Sunday, bringing a chance for chilly rain showers.

When will it rain in Houston?


Rain looks most likely in the afternoon and evening hours Friday. Lingering showers are possible early Saturday morning, and then a slightly better chance for chilly rain showers is in the forecast for Sunday.

How much rain will I get?


If you get any of the heavier thunderstorms, you can generally expect about 1" of rain. If the thunderstorms miss you but you get the rain showers, you can generally expect less than half an inch.

Will any of the storms be severe?


At this time, severe weather looks unlikely.

How cold will it get in Houston after the front blows in?


Temperatures will get progressively colder through the weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday and only in the 50s Sunday. If there is enough rain Sunday, temperatures may be stuck in the 40s. Our coldest morning should be Monday, and it is possible there could be a light freeze across a large part of southeast Texas.

