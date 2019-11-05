Weather

Patchy fog should break up by late morning... A couple of showers possible this afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fog developed Tuesday morning across part of the area. Any leftover fog should lift by the late morning hours.

Moisture will continue to stream in Tuesday bringing another slight chance of rain as a cool front stalls out just north of Houston. As the front lifts north and away Wednesday, the clouds will break leading to more sunshine.

Our next big weather change arrives Thursday. A strong cold front will blow through Texas, reaching Houston in the late morning or afternoon hours. Brief heavy rainfall will be possible along the front, with cooler temperatures expected Friday and for the weekend. Abundant sunshine should return for Saturday and Sunday along with the chilly temps.

Veteran's Day weather is still uncertain because of potential impacts from another cold front. At this time we believe the front won't arrive until Monday night, keeping the weather pleasant and mostly dry. But if the cold front arrives earlier than expected, it would increase the rain chance and bring colder temperatures.

