Patchy fog possible overnight into Tuesday morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Patchy fog could greet you on your morning drive Tuesday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says warm, humid air from the Gulf is blowing in on the southeast wind overnight, bringing a little bit of drizzle and thicker clouds.Because of the recent cold snap, the ground and shelf waters are cool. As the humid air glides over the top, fog can form, which may reduce the visibility for your Tuesday morning drive.More moisture will stream in Tuesday bringing another slight chance of rain as a cool front stalls out just north of Houston. As the front lifts north and away Wednesday, the clouds will break leading to more sunshine.Our next big weather change arrives Thursday. A strong cold front will blow through Texas, reaching Houston in the late afternoon or evening hours. Showers are likely along the front, with cooler temperatures expected Friday and for the weekend. Travis says abundant sunshine should return for Saturday and Sunday along with the chilly temps.Veteran's Day weather is still uncertain because of potential impacts from another cold front. At this time we believe front won't arrive until Monday night, keeping the weather pleasant and mostly dry. But if the cold front arrives earlier than expected, it would increase the rain chance and bring colder temperatures.