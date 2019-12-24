Patchy fog late tonight then sunny and warm for Christmas

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A slight increase in moisture will allow a little patchy fog to develop overnight as Santa heads in. It'll burn off quickly Christmas morning.Christmas will also be another pleasant day but we will see a little more cloud cover. The humidity is expected to be in a pleasant range, making for a great day for the kids to try out all their new toys outside.Changes come at the end of the week as our next cold front approaches the area. We should start to see a few isolated showers on Friday and rain chances will continue to go up Saturday-Sunday. Right now the cold front is expected to roll through late Saturday into Sunday but that could change in the next few days so make sure you stay with us for all the latest!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.