HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We could see breaks of sun with isolated showers popping up today as highs will top out near 80!
It will definitely feel like Spring this week with high temperatures climbing up into the upper 70s and low 80s. An afternoon shower or two is also going to be possible.
Make it a great day!-
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Patchy fog gives way to warm afternoon and isolated rain
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More