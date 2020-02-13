Weather

Patchy fog gives way to warm afternoon and isolated rain

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We could see breaks of sun with isolated showers popping up today as highs will top out near 80!

It will definitely feel like Spring this week with high temperatures climbing up into the upper 70s and low 80s. An afternoon shower or two is also going to be possible.
Make it a great day!-

