Weather

Freeze warning and hard freeze warning in effect for parts of southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Keep the jacket handy tonight! Temperatures will be getting especially chilly overnight into Wednesday morning.


The freeze line is expected to make it within a few miles of Galveston Bay and the coastline. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 9 pm tonight until 9 am Wednesday for much of the area. Make sure you bring in your pets and cover your plants tonight.

A HARD FREEZE WARNING is in effect for our northern communities from the Woodlands to Huntsville to Livingston starting at midnight until 8 am Wednesday. Areas in the hard freeze warning will also need to wrap any exposed, outdoor pipes to get them from bursting or freezing.

Another cold, rainy weather system will blow into Houston Wednesday night keeping the cool temperatures in place. Keep the umbrella handy on Thursday as scattered showers move through the area.
