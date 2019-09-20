Weather

Flash Flood Watch extended through 7 p.m. Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Flash Flood Watch has been extended until 7 p.m. Friday after a flooding emergency that impacted much of southeast Texas, including Harris County.

Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster for 13 counties amid the impact of the remnants from Tropical Storm Imelda.



The following bayous are currently at or above flood level:
Buffalo Bayou at San Felipe Drive
Briar Branch at Campbell Road
Buttermilk Creek at Moorberry Lane
Little White Oak Bayou at Tidwell
Halls Bayou has 'significant problems' from I-45 to Tidwell
Greens Bayou at US 59, to the Ship Channel
White Oak has overtopped I-10

SCHOOLS CLOSED: See full list of school closures and delays

METRO local bus service and Park & Ride routes have resumed operations. The I-45 North Freeway HOV/HOT lane will remain closed Friday due to damage and debris still blocking the lane.

However, customers should expect detours on some routes and longer travel times.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again today. As the remnants of Imelda move northeast and weaken, the rainfall will be less intense compared to the past couple of days.
The stronger storms could still produce rainfall rates between 1-2 inches per hour but the activity will lack the organization of the past couple of days.

Please remain weather aware. Don't drive through flooded areas. Turn around don't drown.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas

Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
