Flash Flood Watch extended through 7 p.m. Friday

A state of disaster has been declared in 13 counties as Tropical System Imelda impacts Texas. Learn more about how the state of Texas is responding. https://t.co/iZQjDlHyaA — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) September 19, 2019

Elita says tempertures will go back to the 90s after days of storms in the Houstona area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Flash Flood Watch has been extended until 7 p.m. Friday after a flooding emergency that impacted much of southeast Texas, including Harris County.Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster for 13 counties amid the impact of the remnants from Tropical Storm Imelda.Buffalo Bayou at San Felipe DriveBriar Branch at Campbell RoadButtermilk Creek at Moorberry LaneLittle White Oak Bayou at TidwellHalls Bayou has 'significant problems' from I-45 to TidwellGreens Bayou at US 59, to the Ship ChannelWhite Oak has overtopped I-10METRO local bus service and Park & Ride routes have resumed operations. The I-45 North Freeway HOV/HOT lane will remain closed Friday due to damage and debris still blocking the lane.However, customers should expect detours on some routes and longer travel times.Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again today. As the remnants of Imelda move northeast and weaken, the rainfall will be less intense compared to the past couple of days.The stronger storms could still produce rainfall rates between 1-2 inches per hour but the activity will lack the organization of the past couple of days.Please remain weather aware. Don't drive through flooded areas. Turn around don't drown.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.