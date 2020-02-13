Weather

Partly sunny Sunday with more rain next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The next weather system will just graze us before sunrise Sunday, bringing a 20% chance of rain before the crack of dawn. We may also see some patchy fog in the morning. Temperatures will stay in a very pleasant range, warming from the 50s in the morning to the 70s in the afternoon. We should see partly sunny skies by the afternoon.

A significant warm up is expected Monday with highs expected to hit near 80, but don't plant those spring gardens just yet. Another strong cold front will blow in late Tuesday into Wednesday, and it's possible another frost could settle into parts of southeast Texas before the end of the week. This front should keep temperatures pretty chilly through the end of the work week. We will gradually warm up over the next weekend.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead after shooting in apparent argument at pawn shop
Carlos Correa defends Jose Altuve's MVP title
Buffalo Wild Wings gets roasted after Astros tweet
Gospel singer among 2 killed in NE Harris Co. crash
Teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in N.C.
2nd wave of flu hits US kids amid coronavirus fears
Former HISD teacher accused of touching 9-year-old now in custody
Show More
Army vet missing from League City may suffer from PTSD
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
Teenage double amputee practices with Houston Roughnecks
Men-only barbershop defends decision to kick woman out
Man found shot to death in middle of street in north Houston
More TOP STORIES News