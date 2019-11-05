Nice Weather for Election Day! Partly sunny skies and a few showers possible this afternoon

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We saw some patchy fog this morning, but visibility has improved across the entire area. Another round of patchy fog will be possible Wednesday morning.It's going to be warm and humid this afternoon with a very slight chance for rain. We've updated the high temp to 81. Expect another warm day Wednesday with rain chances less than 20%, but not zero.Our next big weather change arrives Thursday. A strong cold front will blow through Texas, reaching Houston in the late morning or afternoon hours. Brief heavy rainfall will be possible along the front, with cooler temperatures expected Friday and for the weekend. Abundant sunshine should return for Saturday and Sunday along with the chilly temps.Veteran's Day weather is still uncertain because of potential impacts from another cold front. At this time we believe the front won't arrive until Monday night, keeping the weather pleasant and mostly dry. But if the cold front arrives earlier than expected, it would increase the rain chance and bring colder temperatures.