Partly sunny and breezy this afternoon

The drier air behind the current front will bust up the fog and bring back the sunshine. The weekend is looking beautiful with sunshine and mild temps.

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front will pass through this afternoon. There's not enough moisture around for rain so expect dry conditions when it passes. It'll be breezy and a bit cool later this evening so keep a jacket handy. Temps will be on the cool side Saturday morning with readings down into the lower 40s.The weekend is looking beautiful with sunshine and mild temps.Chilly air returns the middle of next week with the arrival of another cold front on Tuesday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.