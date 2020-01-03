Weather

Partly sunny and breezy this afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front will pass through this afternoon. There's not enough moisture around for rain so expect dry conditions when it passes. It'll be breezy and a bit cool later this evening so keep a jacket handy. Temps will be on the cool side Saturday morning with readings down into the lower 40s.

The weekend is looking beautiful with sunshine and mild temps.Chilly air returns the middle of next week with the arrival of another cold front on Tuesday.

The drier air behind the current front will bust up the fog and bring back the sunshine. The weekend is looking beautiful with sunshine and mild temps.



