A very moist air mass will keep southeast Texas somewhat wet. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says more scattered afternoon downpours are possible Thursday, Friday and Saturday.Atmospheric moisture will increase on Sunday and Monday. Tim says that means even more rain will develop around the Houston-Galveston area. Some minor street flooding is possible, but bayou flooding is not expected.Clouds and rain will help keep temperatures a little cooler than normal with afternoon highs only in the upper 80s the next few days.