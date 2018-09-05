ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: More scattered downpours for Houston this week

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Heller's weather forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A very moist air mass will keep southeast Texas somewhat wet. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says more scattered afternoon downpours are possible Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Atmospheric moisture will increase on Sunday and Monday. Tim says that means even more rain will develop around the Houston-Galveston area. Some minor street flooding is possible, but bayou flooding is not expected.

Clouds and rain will help keep temperatures a little cooler than normal with afternoon highs only in the upper 80s the next few days.

Check the radar in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
ATLANTIC HEATING UP: Florence now a Category 3 hurricane
PHOTOS: Tropical Depression Gordon
Gordon weakens to tropical depression, brings heavy rain threat
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
More Weather
Top Stories
Prairie View A&M student killed in botched drug deal, police say
Sick passengers, crew hospitalized after flight lands in NYC
Veteran job fair to hire hundreds in downtown Houston
ROYAL BEAUTY: Meghan Markle is People's 'Best Dressed Woman'
Trump blasts critical op-ed from anonymous senior official
Timeline of college Greek life deaths over last few years
Texas A&M reviewing frat that accepted student before his death
Your song could be the new 'Don't Mess with Texas' theme
Show More
Kim Kardashian West gets a seat at White House meeting
Woman's windshield pierced by flying metal pole on I-45
Guns, drug shrine found at meth compound where kids lived
Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick
Widow of workplace shooting victim sues employer for $25M
More News