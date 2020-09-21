Part of Galveston's 61st Street Pier collapses, but that was on purpose

Update: Part of the pier collapsed. https://t.co/jh5gbJ9dkF — Roxie Bustamante (@RoxieAbc13) September 21, 2020

Thankful to my mom, who is always watching my live shots on our live stream. Here are live pictures as part of the 61st street pier collapsed in Galveston tonight. Stay safe y’all! @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/JJAIVrXOrd — Roxie Bustamante (@RoxieAbc13) September 21, 2020

As anticipated, #Beta storm surge and high tides have flooded the airport. Six NOTAMs issued thru Thursday at 10am closing RW 14/32, TWs A-D, & part of TW E. Most pavement is underwater except for RW 18/36. pic.twitter.com/Wdy2ez1jhQ — Scholes Airport (@ScholesAirport) September 21, 2020

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Effects from Tropical Storm Beta could be felt in Galveston long before the storm's predicted Monday evening landfall.Rough waves from the beaches' high tides pounded against the 61st Street Fishing Pier.In video captured by Saltwater-Recon.com, you can see the rough, choppy waters clearly in the daylight.The website posted on its Facebook page that due to the threat of the swell and the high tide, workers tried to save the good portions by separating the section that could be lost.Saltwater-Recon explains the owner of the pier and his crew cut sections of the deck and railing around 6 p.m. Sunday, hoping to salvage the remaining sturdy portions.They had also hoped Mother Nature would do the rest, and as it turns out, she did.ABC13 reporter Roxie Bustamante captured the moments the right side of the pier was close to crumbling.High tides forced the Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry to suspend operations, and Galveston Pro Tem Mayor Dr. Craig Brown told residents to expect about three to five feet of storm surge.Tide levels also caused local flooding in some neighborhoods and made many roads impassable, including Highway 87.Scholes Airport announced it will also close ahead of Beta's landfall after flooding caused by the storm surge and high tides.Voluntary evacuations have been issued for the West End of Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula, areas of the city of La Marque outside the levee system, Dickinson, Jamaica Beach, Kemah, Tiki Island and Bayou Vista.