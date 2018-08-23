ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Heat, Humidity and Pollution

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Heat and humidity will combine together to make it feel like 103-108 across southeast Texas on Friday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says light winds could allow pollution to climb to unhealthy levels. An Ozone Pollution Watch is in effect for Friday afternoon.

The sky will be mostly sunny on Friday. Some clouds return Saturday and by late in the weekend there could be enough moisture to produce a few showers.

The moist air mass will linger into next week. Tim says there's a chance of rain every day.
