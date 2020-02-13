Ozone Alert Day and a closer look at Father's Day rain chances

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another warm day across SE Texas with a low-end chance of some afternoon showers and storms, especially north and east of Houston.We also have another Air Quality Alert for Harris, Galveston, and Brazoria counties. Anyone with a lung condition should try to avoid prolonged exposure to the outdoors in the late afternoon and early evening hours.Temperatures will warm into the mid 90s during the afternoon. Some pop-up showers and storms are more likely east of I-45.High pressure holds in place through the work-week, keeping us in a similar pattern as what we are seeing today (warm, humid, low rain chances). By the weekend the high pressure will weaken, and the overall weather pattern will flip with rain chances increasing for the weekend and beyond. Anyone with outdoor plans for Father's Day should keep a watch on the ABC13 forecast for the potential for rain to wash out your plans.