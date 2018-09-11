Showers and thunderstorms overnight could bring a repeat of what we saw Wednesday.Residents living along the coast will need to watch carefully for possible flooding Wednesday morning, with storms moving inland through the afternoon.Street flooding will be possible in many communities near the coast.Doppler radar estimates over 6 inches of rain fell over Dickinson Bayou down to Texas City on Tuesday, flooding many area streets.Meantime, there are several weather systems in the tropics now. We'll have to closely watch a disturbance in the northwest Caribbean that now has a 70 percent chance of developing when it moves into the Gulf later this week. That system may give us additional heavy rain as early as Thursday but especially Friday and Saturday. Florence is now expected to strike the east coast as a major hurricane later this week. Hurricane Isaac will track in the Caribbean over the weekend. Finally, Hurricane Helene will stay out over the open water of the Atlantic.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.