ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Our first real fall front moves through Monday morning

Get ready for a big cool down!

Heat and humidity returns this weekend with isolated storms possible on Sunday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Well, here it comes! A real fall cold front will move through Monday morning. Expect temperatures to fall through the 60s once the front passes. It'll turn breezy and we'll have scattered showers and storms around.

Tuesday will be windy, damp, and quite cool. Temperatures will stay in the 50s most of the day, so you'll need a jacket and an umbrella.

The middle part of the week will feature beautiful weather with a little sunshine and below normal temperatures. Enjoy!
