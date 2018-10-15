Well, here it comes! A real fall cold front will move through Monday morning. Expect temperatures to fall through the 60s once the front passes. It'll turn breezy and we'll have scattered showers and storms around.Tuesday will be windy, damp, and quite cool. Temperatures will stay in the 50s most of the day, so you'll need a jacket and an umbrella.The middle part of the week will feature beautiful weather with a little sunshine and below normal temperatures. Enjoy!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.