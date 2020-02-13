Our first of two fronts arrives today, here's what to expect

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Big changes on the way today! The morning is starting on the warmer and muggier side as we wait for our cold front. That front will be moving through the Houston area this afternoon, bringing a line of brief heavy rain and potentially a few lightning strikes as it moves through. Expect to see scattered showers both ahead of and behind that front, meaning we could see rain from the morning hours through the late afternoon. Rain will taper off in the late afternoon through the early evening from west to east.Briefly chilly, with temperatures falling behind the front through the afternoon and evening, bottoming out Sunday night at near 50 degrees. We'll be quick to see those temperatures rebound however as a warm front lifts through the area Monday, bringing high temperatures back in to the 80s Monday and Tuesday. A second cold front on Wednesday will clear out the rain and knock temperatures down more significantly.The second cold front arrives on Wednesday (Saint Patrick's Day) and will bring a chance for storms as well as a drop in temps. The air behind this front will be cooler than what we'll see after our first front, dropping down high temperatures in to the 60s and lows in the 40s. We will see plenty of sunshine following Wednesday's front, so expect pleasant weather through the end of the work week and in to next weekend.We are more than likely done with freezes this season, but there is a slim chance a light freeze or frost could sneak in here toward the end of Spring Break. There are currently no freezes in our 10-day forecast, but we will be paying careful attention to the air coming in behind a second cold front arriving next week during Spring Break. This air will be coming from northern Canada, and with fresh snowpack on the ground from Colorado through the Central Plains, the air will stay refrigerated on its way to Texas. History says we're probably done, but again a freeze is still possible. You have to go back to the 1990s to find a freeze in mid-March or later. During the great February arctic outbreaks in the late 1800s, there were no more freezes beyond the first week of March, so if history repeats itself after this February's winter storm, we are done with freezes until after the summer.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.