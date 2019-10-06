Weather

Our first Fall cool front is on the way

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cool front is expected to roll through Monday. This front should bring a few showers, especially Monday morning, followed by a big drop in humidity Monday night. High temperatures behind the front are expected to be in the low 80s with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s for a few mornings.

Temperatures will start to rise by Thursday with highs reaching back up into the upper 80s, but the heat isn't expected to stick around for long. A stronger cold front is forecasted to move through Friday dropping high temperatures down into the upper 70s for the following weekend.

