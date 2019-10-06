HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cool front is expected to roll through Monday. This front should bring a few showers, especially Monday morning, followed by a big drop in humidity Monday night. High temperatures behind the front are expected to be in the low 80s with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s for a few mornings.
Temperatures will start to rise by Thursday with highs reaching back up into the upper 80s, but the heat isn't expected to stick around for long. A stronger cold front is forecasted to move through Friday dropping high temperatures down into the upper 70s for the following weekend.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Our first Fall cool front is on the way
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More